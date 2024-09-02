Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 160.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

