UBS Group Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $505.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $550.00 to $505.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.21 and its 200 day moving average is $425.38. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

