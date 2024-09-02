UBS Group Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $34.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of AEO opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

