Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $450.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $500.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Shares of ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.38. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.91% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

