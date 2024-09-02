UniBot Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.02 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $6.02 or 0.00010254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniBot has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $1.14 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.87763309 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,057,357.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

