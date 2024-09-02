Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Unilever stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.