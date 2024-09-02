Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $293,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after buying an additional 573,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $256.09 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

