Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

UNP traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,288. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.66 and a 200-day moving average of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

