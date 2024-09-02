Union Savings Bank Buys 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $574.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.