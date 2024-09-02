Union Savings Bank Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSE:GEV opened at $201.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $201.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

