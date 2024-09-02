Union Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Union Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $224.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

