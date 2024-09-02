Union Savings Bank Has $1.60 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Union Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $892.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.54. The firm has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

