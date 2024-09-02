Union Savings Bank Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Union Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $362.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

