Union Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Union Savings Bank cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $253.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.98.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

