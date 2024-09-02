Union Savings Bank Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,463 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 118,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.