Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 2,164 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $60.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

