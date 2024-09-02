United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

WFC stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

