United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $214.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

