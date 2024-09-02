United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. HTLF Bank grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.