Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

