USDB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.97 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One USDB token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDB has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $272.93 million and $11.97 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 272,715,744 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 272,518,138.8786579. The last known price of USDB is 0.99897985 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $11,344,784.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

