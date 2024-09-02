Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 7,213,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,216. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

