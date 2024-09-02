VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
