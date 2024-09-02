Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2303 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTEC opened at $100.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.21 and a 12 month high of $101.86.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
