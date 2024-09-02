Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.09. 532,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,083. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

