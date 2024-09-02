Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,083. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

