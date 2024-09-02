Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $37,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGIT opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.