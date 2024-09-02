Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VO stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.20. 318,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

