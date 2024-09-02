Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

