Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 44.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $502,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $518.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

