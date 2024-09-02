Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.