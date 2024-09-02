Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $659,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.60. The company has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
