Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 64,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

