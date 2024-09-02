Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.13.

VEEV stock opened at $216.44 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

