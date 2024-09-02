Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $701.35. 3,266,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,842. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

