Versor Investments LP Has $2.32 Million Stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Sterling Check makes up approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.16% of Sterling Check worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STER. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 348,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.90 and a beta of 0.48. Sterling Check Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Insider Activity

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $266,219.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,447.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $991,641 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

