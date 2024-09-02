Versor Investments LP Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.42. 953,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,726. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

