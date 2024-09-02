Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 136.4% in the second quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 291,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after buying an additional 77,192 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

