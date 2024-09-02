Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,523,822 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.67. 698,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.66 and its 200-day moving average is $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

