Versor Investments LP Sells 33,482 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,482 shares during the quarter. Axonics accounts for 0.8% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,318. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

