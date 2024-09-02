Versor Investments LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.70. 252,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.68.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

