Versor Investments LP Takes $1.54 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,004 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,399 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $166.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

