Versor Investments LP Takes $1.85 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 32,652.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.43. 3,947,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

