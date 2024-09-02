Versor Investments LP Takes $1.85 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 32,652.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.43. 3,947,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.