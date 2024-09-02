Versor Investments LP Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in First Horizon by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 155,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. 2,833,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,067. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

