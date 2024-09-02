Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.83 on Monday, reaching $214.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,370,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,536,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $682.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

