Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 74 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.65. 3,442,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,972. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average is $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

