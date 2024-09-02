Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $123.82. 525,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.