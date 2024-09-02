Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. 357,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,902. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.