Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.36. 859,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,573. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.