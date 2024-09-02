Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $32.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $566.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.85. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

